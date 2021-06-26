Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $523.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

CHKP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. 971,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $139.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

