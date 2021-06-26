Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avantor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.