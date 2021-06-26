Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 149,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,618. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

