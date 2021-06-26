Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 830.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $123.57. 3,143,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,680,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.