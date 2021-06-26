Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.