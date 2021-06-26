Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $84.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $86.30 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $518.25 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
