Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Criteo posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

