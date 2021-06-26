Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

