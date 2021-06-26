AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock worth $7,224,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

