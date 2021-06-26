American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.