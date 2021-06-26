American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $155,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,717. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

