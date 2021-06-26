AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 325.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,819 shares of company stock worth $7,681,883 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

