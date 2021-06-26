Ambrosus Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $209,921.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 739,018,540 coins and its circulating supply is 198,924,261 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

