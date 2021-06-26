Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 9.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

