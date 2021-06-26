Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

