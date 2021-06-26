Amalgamated Bank Sells 821 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.