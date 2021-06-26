Amalgamated Bank Sells 337 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.