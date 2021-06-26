Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,670 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

