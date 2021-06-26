Amalgamated Bank Sells 185 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

NYSE:PANW opened at $375.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.