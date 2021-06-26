Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.