Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.10 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

