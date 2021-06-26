Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

AWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company.

LON:AWE opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

