AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,286 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

