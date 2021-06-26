AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.62.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.