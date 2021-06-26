AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 134,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

