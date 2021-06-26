AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,216,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $132.04 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.