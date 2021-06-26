AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 867.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

