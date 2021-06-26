AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,481 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

