AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,568 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

