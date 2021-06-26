Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $486,774.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 51% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00163771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,317.89 or 0.98872102 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

