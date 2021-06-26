Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,580,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 159.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 579,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 355,772 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

