Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,441,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,035.22 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.32 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,098.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,089 shares of company stock worth $42,837,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

