Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 74,464 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of IOVA opened at $27.03 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

