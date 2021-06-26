Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,812 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,812 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.