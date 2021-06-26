Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,935 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,405,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

BHF opened at $46.55 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

