Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

