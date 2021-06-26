Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.51 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

