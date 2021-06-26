Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $11,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $207,730.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

