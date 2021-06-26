Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 31,321 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.