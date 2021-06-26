Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,881. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

