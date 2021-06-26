Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.85 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

