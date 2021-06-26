Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 661 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NYSE PG traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.92. 24,504,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

