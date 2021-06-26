Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 18,438,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

