Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.