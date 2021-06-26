Alexandria Capital LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,876 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,966. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

