Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,450.17. 1,729,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

