Alexandria Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

CVX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.