Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $63.27 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

