Airbus’ (AIR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €110.32 ($129.79) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.73.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.