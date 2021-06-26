Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 49,080 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$450.42 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

